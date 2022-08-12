Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Reduced by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $30,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,413. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.