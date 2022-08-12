Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells $32,233.71 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 35,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,685. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $629.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

