Aequim Alternative Investments LP Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $30,864,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLLP traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,362. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.61, for a total value of $2,899,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

