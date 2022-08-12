Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

