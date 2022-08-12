Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

