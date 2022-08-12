Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Lennar
In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lennar Price Performance
Shares of Lennar stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.