Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 36,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

VIRT opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

