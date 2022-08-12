Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,219,000 after buying an additional 2,632,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,746,000 after purchasing an additional 176,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.