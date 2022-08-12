Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,366 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $937,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $108.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

