AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.47%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

