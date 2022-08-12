Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. 1,047,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,685,016. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

