Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.17.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

