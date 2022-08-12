AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTHGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.57.

AdTheorent Stock Up 1.1 %

AdTheorent stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.