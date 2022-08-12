AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.57.

AdTheorent Stock Up 1.1 %

AdTheorent stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

