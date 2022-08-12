ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Posts Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3,438.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 793.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 119,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 363,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

