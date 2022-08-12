ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Down 95.0% in July

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADM Endeavors Stock Performance

ADM Endeavors stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. ADM Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get ADM Endeavors alerts:

About ADM Endeavors

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ADM Endeavors, Inc, provides installation services to grocery decor and design companies primarily in the United States. It engages in retail sale of business cards, coffee cups; print garments and other fabric items; and offers embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.