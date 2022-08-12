ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ) Short Interest Down 95.0% in July

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ADM Endeavors Stock Performance
ADM Endeavors stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. ADM Endeavors has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About ADM Endeavors
