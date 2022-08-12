Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACET shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 240,563 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $3,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 69,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

