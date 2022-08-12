ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 7.1 %

ACVA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 85,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

