ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

ACVA opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.50.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

