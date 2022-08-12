ACoconut (AC) Trading Up 23.9% This Week

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $264,383.97 and approximately $40,673.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037565 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

