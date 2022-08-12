Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Accuray Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Get Accuray alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $269,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter worth $170,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 131.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 14.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Accuray

ARAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.