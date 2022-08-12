ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

