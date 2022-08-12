Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.41 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $4,130,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

