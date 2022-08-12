Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised shares of Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ABSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Absci has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Research analysts expect that Absci will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Absci in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

