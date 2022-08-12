abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

abrdn Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SLFPY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. abrdn has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

