abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

