Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.21 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $6.61.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
