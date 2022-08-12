Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $5.21 on Friday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAF Get Rating ) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.