ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,486,100 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the July 15th total of 1,695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54,861.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
