ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,486,100 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the July 15th total of 1,695,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54,861.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

