AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading 2.2% Higher

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.40. 1,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.