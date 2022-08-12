AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading 2.2% Higher

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.40. 1,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

