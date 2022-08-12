A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening Sells 5,008 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,008 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $76,221.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in A10 Networks by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

