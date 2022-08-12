A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASCB opened at $9.92 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

