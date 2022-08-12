a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has $2.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

AKA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.14.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AKA opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

