a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cowen currently has $2.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.
AKA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.14.
NYSE AKA opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
