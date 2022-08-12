a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

AKA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 381,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About a.k.a. Brands

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKA. Cowen cut a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

