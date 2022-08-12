9,321 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 186.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $42.85 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.