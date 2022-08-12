8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,895.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $60,741.48 and $39,895.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002600 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16,156.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

