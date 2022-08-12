8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Short Interest Update

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

8i Acquisition 2 Price Performance

Shares of 8i Acquisition 2 stock remained flat at $9.94 on Thursday. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. 8i Acquisition 2 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of 8i Acquisition 2

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in 8i Acquisition 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

8i Acquisition 2 Company Profile

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

