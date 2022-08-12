7,984 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

