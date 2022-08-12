68,100 Shares in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUETU stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

DUET Acquisition Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

