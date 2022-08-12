68,100 Shares in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.
DUET Acquisition Stock Performance
DUETU stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.17.
DUET Acquisition Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DUET Acquisition (DUETU)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUETU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.