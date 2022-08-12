6,138 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Stryker by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Stryker by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.32. 21,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

