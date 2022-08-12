5,696 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Boeing makes up 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

BA traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $168.54. 69,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,217. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

