52,851 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.3% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,685,016. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

