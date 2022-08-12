51,135 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Bought by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,092,000 after buying an additional 423,440 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 739,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 539,208 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.3 %

FYBR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. 22,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

