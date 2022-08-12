3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 441.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,585,000 after purchasing an additional 296,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $149.66 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

