3,828 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

