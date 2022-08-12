3,571 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in General Dynamics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.21. 26,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.68. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

