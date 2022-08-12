3,310,999 Shares in CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (NYSEARCA:FUNL) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL (NYSEARCA:FUNL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,310,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,987,000. CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL comprises about 13.1% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.92% of CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL at the end of the most recent quarter.

CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FUNL traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF FUNL has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

