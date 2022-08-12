3,148 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
