3,148 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.