3,148 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

