30,532 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 133,255.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $2,524,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 56,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

