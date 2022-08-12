2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Releases Earnings Results

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 113.82% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSVT stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

