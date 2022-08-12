2crazyNFT Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $383,302.81 and approximately $120,060.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014727 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038804 BTC.
2crazyNFT Coin Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
