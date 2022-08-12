2,817 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 11.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after acquiring an additional 819,811 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in VMware by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMW traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $121.28. 6,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,785. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

